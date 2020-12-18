Video 2 of Information found on New Mexico SoS Website on Election Day--Nov. 3 2020 - Before Polls Closed at 7 pm.

Video 2. (I apologize for the quality, it was taken in a hurried state, but needed greatly for documentation, as we believe fraud is rampant in NM.) Here is information found on New Mexico SoS Website on Election Day--Nov. 3 2020 - Before Polls Closed at 7 pm, races were already being called on the website, when polls had not officially been closed, nor all votes tallied. If you watch the series of these videos. This is video 2, done between 6:30 pm and 6:59 p.m. You will see that most Democrat Candidates were reportedly at between 56 to 71 percent while Republicans were in the 40's or less percentage-wise, and those numbers seemed to be the magic numbers (of sorts, of Dominion voting systems or persons with access to them? It is unclear at this point which it was, however, you will see this consistently in the following videos. If I can't attach them all into one here, as the video editor may not allow it. And this is the only thing I miss from the old, classic you-tube site.) Also, however, on the different local News Channels, at between 10 and 11 pm that night, clearly showed most, if not all of the Republican Candidates running in the state were winning in most offices they were running for. (On the local news, however, it was a different story on other channels and on the NM Secretary of State website where it was showing that candidates were being called even with a very low percentage of counties "Reporting." We were told on the news channels, by our County Clerk and/or Secretary of State that counting of votes would be stopped at 11:00 pm and picked up again the next morning. (This was done throughout several "Swing" states with high numbers of Electoral Votes, which are important during all Presidential elections.) Throughout the night, however, votes and percentages seems to only continue to rise, even while counting was denied, to be going on. This video is for documentation of the incidents of that night and will be followed by numbered videos, as a series, until all videos are uploaded. These videos will show proof of the irregularities found on the night of the 2020 Election, strange things being said by the media, and why New Mexico was added in the list with the other contested "Swing" states, and why NM seems to have unexpectedly come from out of the blue to join the contested states Republicans. Potential fraud may have been happening here for years, as it should have been contested long ago, as it is very questionable as to why all Electoral Votes in NM are given to whom ever the SoS says it goes to! ... We the People of NM are tired of being and feeling disenfranchised of our vote! Even some registered Democrats told us they voted for President Trump here, in this election and we had record numbers of Republicans vote and record numbers of "New" Republicans vote. So for numbers and percentages to either stay the same or not change at all, we can't help calling the NM SoS and County Clerks out on the B.S., and because they all appear to love Dominion Voting Systems, software and machines, so much!