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Our Old Testament and Rabbi Akiba - Barry Setterfield
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5 views • December 01, 2020
The Dead Sea Scrolls - these texts are from the Old Testament, or Tanakh as it is called in Hebrew. We accept that the original writings were indeed Divinely inspired. But what happened after that? This session traces some key events in Bible translation.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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