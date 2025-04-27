BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SUFFERING IN ETERNAL HELL FIRE IS NOT TRUE! TRUTH ABOUT HELL EXPOSED!
End the global reset
End the global reset
More and more videos are showing on the internet dealing with the subject of hell. and almost no one out there is understanding what the Bible really does say about hellfire and damnation. most think that when they die they go to either heaven or hell and that simply is not true either. The Bible does not teach these things. these false doctrines have to be corrected with the overcomers of Yahweh in these last days. and I'm doing my best in this video to explain from the scriptures where we can see it word for word just what death really is. not what man or some teacher out there has to say but what the Bible itself has to say word for word

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

