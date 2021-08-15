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RONAJAB ALTERNATIVE
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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164 views • August 15, 2021
RONAJAB ALTERNATIVE

Intensive Care Unit nurse explains how to effectively prevent C O V I D and sidestep the plandemic without being irreparably jabbed. Get Mad and Get Loud! There are extremely effective ways of treating and preventing getting jabbed and big pharma and the government are doing everything they can to keep people from knowing it because they are making insane amounts of money selling you vakseens. This nurse explains...

LEGAL LETTER TEMPLATES CHALLENGING RONAJAB
Please find below links to all the letter templates you'll need during these RONAJAB times. These letters can be amended according to your personal situation. Feel free to share these with your close friends and family members. Courtesy of Lois M. who obtained these templates from Miri Anne Finch, Lawyer. UKMFA:
LETTER TEMPLATES: A USER'S GUIDE
LETTERS CHALLENGING MASK MANDATES:
https://miriaf.webs.com/employer-mask-challenge
https://miriaf.webs.com/mask-risk-assessment
https://miriaf.webs.com/pub-mask-refusal
https://miriaf.webs.com/airline-mask-refusal
https://miriaf.webs.com/masks-small-business
https://miriaf.webs.com/shopping-centre-mask
https://miriaf.webs.com/leisure-centre-masks
https://miriaf.webs.com/exercise-mask-children
https://miriaf.webs.com/council-shops-mask-exemption
https://miriaf.webs.com/doctor-smear-mask
LETTERS DECLINING COVID TESTING
https://miriaf.webs.com/school-consent-coronavirus
https://miriaf.webs.com/covid-test-dangers
https://miriaf.webs.com/school-coronavirus-test
https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-covid-test
https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-worker-test-vaccine
LETTERS DECLINING VACCINES
https://miriaf.webs.com/school-consent-coronavirus
https://miriaf.webs.com/custody-consent-vaccines
https://miriaf.webs.com/hospital-worker-test-vaccine
ALL OTHER LETTERS:
https://miriaf.webs.com/site-index

Prof. Oku Singer
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectiondepopulationcrimes against humanityeugenicsbill gatesfull spectrum dominancelyndon johnsoncovert opsowning the weatherplanetary lockdownprince philipdepopted turner
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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