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Israeli VIP Pedophile Ring Victim Found Dead After Revealing 'Jeffrey Epstein Is Still Alive' Shoshana Strook was the daughter of a powerful member of Netanyahu's cabinet - raised inside the system, until she chose to expose it. She confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein isn't dead. That his death was staged and he was expatriated to Israel. That he was an intelligence asset. That he's still operating in the shadows, moving among the same powerful circles she said destroyed her childhood.