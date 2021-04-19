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Citizens A-B Testing of States -- the Beauty of America
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20 views • April 19, 2021
The A-B testing of states of the union is fast approaching post Covid, as citizens are more easily to exercise their freedom to move, to work from afar, thanks to the ability to telecommute, no longer beholden to the big cities around the nation which are crumbling, able to choose to live in more liberty minded jurisdictions like Texas and Florida, versus the draconian lockdown states Of New York in California, which continually raise taxes and want to penalize the successful and businesses.
#ABtesting #federalism #florida
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#ABtesting #federalism #florida
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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