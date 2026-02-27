REPOST | Another Church Burning In Canada ⛪️ with Fred & Alvina Thunderchild

Donate to help us make more shows at http://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





In this heartfelt episode, we sit down with Fred & Alvina Thunderchild whose church was tragically destroyed by arson. Their story is not only one of loss—but of faith, forgiveness, and resilience.





In this video, you'll hear:





🔷 The harrowing account of the fire and its aftermath.





🔷 How their church had already become a pillar of hope, serving food and clothing to those in need.





🔷 The forgiveness and grace Fred & Alvina extend—even to those who may have set the blaze.





🔷 Why church burnings in Canada are part of a larger troubling trend and why awareness matters.





🔷 A powerful testimony of faith that “the cross still stands” and the conviction to rebuild.





This is a moving conversation that will stir your heart and challenge you to see how hope can rise from the ashes.





