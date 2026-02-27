REPOST | Another Church Burning In Canada ⛪️ with Fred & Alvina Thunderchild

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt episode, we sit down with Fred & Alvina Thunderchild whose church was tragically destroyed by arson. Their story is not only one of loss—but of faith, forgiveness, and resilience.
In this video, you'll hear:
🔷 The harrowing account of the fire and its aftermath.
🔷 How their church had already become a pillar of hope, serving food and clothing to those in need.
🔷 The forgiveness and grace Fred & Alvina extend—even to those who may have set the blaze.
🔷 Why church burnings in Canada are part of a larger troubling trend and why awareness matters.
🔷 A powerful testimony of faith that “the cross still stands” and the conviction to rebuild.
This is a moving conversation that will stir your heart and challenge you to see how hope can rise from the ashes.
