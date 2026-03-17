☠️ Palantir CEO brags about US’ AI-powered killing edge

Alex Karp, CEO of CIA-linked powerhouse Palantir – the company gorging on mass surveillance and making billions from Pentagon contracts – claimed that AI is giving the US and its allies a strategic edge amid the war on Iran.



💬 "What makes America special right now is our lethal capabilities, our ability to fight war, both because we've been doing it for 20 years, because we have meritocracy in our military, and because we finance it in a way no other country has,” he said on CNBC.



Karp added that "the AI revolution is uniquely American,” and points to Palantir's technology like Maven Smart System (MSS) (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/66680) as a key tool for coordinating intel and operational data.



Karp doesn’t just see tech and military power as linked — he frames AI as the new linchpin of global dominance.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!