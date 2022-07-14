X22 REPORT - Durham Requests 30 Subpoenas, Sting Operation Active, [HB] Will Bring Down DC

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X22 REPORT Ep. 2823b - July 13, 2022
Durham Requests 30 Subpoenas, Sting Operation Active, [HB] Will Bring Down DC
The [DS] is ready to deploy all assets to stop the truth from coming out. They projected everything they have been doing on Trump and now it's about to be reversed and the people are going to see it was actually the [DS] that did all these things. Durham requests 30 subpoenas, the sting operation is active. The [HB] information is going to bring down DC because these corrupt politicians are part of the system. Down she goes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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