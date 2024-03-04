Create New Account
King Jesus And The Rod Of Iron-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 3 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the Bible has a lot to say about the coming Millennial reign of Jesus when He shall have received the kingdom prepared from the foundations of the world. It tells you how Jesus will rule, how government will be administered, and what the likely constitution of that government will be. In America, we have the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution with the various amendments. In the Millennium, you will have the beatitudes from the gospel of Matthew. Not only that, but King Jesus will have the redeemed saints who will rule and reign with Him, functioning as His administration. Sound wild? You better believe it. Tonight we will look at how King Jesus will rule the nations with a rod of iron, how people will live under that rule, and what will happen if they transgress His law. This is Part #2 in a series.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

