Big Brother Tyranny: UN & DNH Team Up With Big Tech To Rollout QR Code App For Global Vaxx Passport

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The time of the communist social credit score is coming, and it all starts with social media! Brian Moran joins to discuss the KRYPTONITE of the communist takeover, which is getting off of BigTech, and getting ON to the parallel conservative tech platform like Gab, Rumble, Gettr, etc are establishing!