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Indicators of “The Plan” with Bernie Suarez and Patel Patriot | MSOM Ep.363
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40 views • October 29, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan interviews Bernie Suarez and Patel Patriot about Trump’s high level strategy in context with the following breaking news:
1. Adam Kinzinger resignation
2. Bizarre Biden videos at Vatican
3. Trump’s statements on 2024
4. Trump’s social media platform
5. Durham Investigation
6. Covid mandates and deadlines
7. Sheriffs releasing election fraud proof
8. Trump’s cryptic official statements
9. The 1/6 documentary that could wake up America
Bernie Suarez: TruthAndArtTV.com
Patel Patriot: Devolution.Link
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
1. Adam Kinzinger resignation
2. Bizarre Biden videos at Vatican
3. Trump’s statements on 2024
4. Trump’s social media platform
5. Durham Investigation
6. Covid mandates and deadlines
7. Sheriffs releasing election fraud proof
8. Trump’s cryptic official statements
9. The 1/6 documentary that could wake up America
Bernie Suarez: TruthAndArtTV.com
Patel Patriot: Devolution.Link
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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