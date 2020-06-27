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Steam Play Review: Splitgate - Arena Warfare
The Red Express
The Red Express
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2 views • June 27, 2020
Have you ever wanted to shoot a camper, on the other side of the map, through a portal? This game let’s you do that.
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Raw Gameplay Footage - 33:26
Steam Store Page - https://store.steampowered.com/app/677620/Splitgate_Arena_Warfare/

System Specs:
CPU - Ryzen 7 2700X (4.0GHz)
RAM - 16GB DDR4 (2933MHz)
GPU - EVGA RTX 2070 XC Gaming
Game Drive – Samsung 860 EVO

Software:
OS – Linux Mint 19.3 (Cinnamon)
Linux Kernel – 5.4.0-39
GPU Drivers – Nvidia Proprietary Ver. 440.100
Compatibility Layer - Proton Ver. 5.0-9

Game Engine & API - Unreal Engine 4 & DirectX(?)

PCPartPicker List (For Those Who Want to Build a Similar Desktop): https://pcpartpicker.com/list/7W8CXv

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