Douglas Macgregor: Iran UNLEASHES Hypersonic Missiles! U.S and Israel FACE DOOMSDAY! This video delves into the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, highlighting the precarious situation Israel finds itself in, potentially harming its own interests rather than securing them. Douglas Macgregor questions whether these actions truly align with American and Israeli interests as tensions escalate. The video also explores the cooperation between China and Vietnam despite their historical disputes, emphasizing their mutual understanding to avoid military conflict.