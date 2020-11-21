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Storing Medical Information Below The Skin’s Surface With Specialized Dye, Delivered Along With A Vaccine
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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145 views • November 21, 2020
MIT researchers have now developed a way to record a patient’s vaccination history: storing the data in a pattern of dye, invisible to the naked eye, that is delivered under the skin at the same time as the vaccine.

Article was written on : December 18, 2019

The research was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Koch Institute Support (core) Grant from the National Cancer Institute.

https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19luciferese
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