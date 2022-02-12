Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why The Cost of Medical Services will Continue to rise! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.26.16)

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The show's title is: Why The Cost of Medical Services will Continue to rise.
Dr Daniels challenges the premise that anyone wants health care costs to be reduced. Dr Daniels gives solutions to align your health with your pocketbook. Tune in. Think Happens
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