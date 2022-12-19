HERE IS A LIST OF THINGS THAT WILL HAPPEN TO THOSE WHO REFUSE TO REPENT OF TRANSHUMAN, GENE-EDITING NON-VACCINE "VACCINES"

THE BEAST SYSTEM IS GAINING FUNCTIONALITY AS IT IS GETTING BUILT OUT. You will be assimilated into SINGULARITY with the beast through bio-synthetic uplink, BIO-synthetic neural pathways, and you will experience sympathetic resonance with the beast and others who are "vaccinated", made possible by graphene oxide and smart materials.

Countries with highest "vaccination" rates have highest covid and all-cause deaths: The US And UK Have A COVID Death Rate Nearly 50X Higher Than The Least Vaxxed Countries (allnewspipeline.com)

Graphene oxide sympathetic resonance: https://www.brighteon.com/315981cf-bf24-4999-b7bc-b33383728dcb

WEF sponsors new "flu vaccine" that is mRNA: https://www.brighteon.com/6aecb0a0-faf4-4275-bfcc-ef8e2a65b305

Northern Sea Route: Amid Ukraine War, Russia’s Northern Sea Route Turns East – The Diplomat

Wake up to the plan: https://www.brighteon.com/6ca55ad0-f873-4658-b09a-d88733ea6e10

The lie: https://youtu.be/BQzzplG0OXI

The truth: https://www.brighteon.com/5cd01352-35d5-4638-ae80-a24ebe9a4c9d



