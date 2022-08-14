Steve Kircsh on the Hundreds of Thousands of Deaths From COVID Vaccines

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https://gnews.org/post/p187adffd
08/12/2022 Steve Kircsh: In the United States, nearly 14,000 deaths were reported to the VAERS system. Due to under-reporting in the VAERS system, the actual number is approximately 41 times the system figure, meaning that there will actually be more than 500,000 deaths