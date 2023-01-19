Blood Analysis - This sample is from an individual who received the Phizer Vaccine (initial series), 3 Boosters, 1 Paxlovid Pill

Part 1 Images only. Follow along and see what goes on in the blood of a an inoculated individual. This person had the Phizer initial series, 3 Phizer booster and the newest Paxlovid pill.

I will be sharing video microscopy of them both over the next month. At the start, I shined UV light on the sample and this showed an enormous amount of Luciferase.

I will be uploading Part 2 the actual video of this series so stay tuned and follow along. Lets see what the Paxlovid pill does to the blood over the next few weeks.

They are still pushing this vaccines on people claiming they work. Do they? For those who have eyes, See. The evidence is being brought to you by God. You decide if these are safe.

Pass the word, you don’t want this stuff in your body, but don’t worry if you have already had it, Jesus has got you covered, but you will have to pray and ask him. Read the book of Mathew.

He wants you to follow him and come out of Babylon. His judgment is upon the world and his door is closing soon.