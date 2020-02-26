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The Guaranteed Way to Fail at Anything
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11 views • February 26, 2020
Stop comparing yourself to others. There’s only one of them and one of you... you’re never going to be like them. Instead, draw inspiration from those you admire and envision the best version of yourself and work hard consistently over time to realize that vision.
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
#fitnesscoach #fitnessmotivation #mindsetmatters #inspiration #stopcomparingyourselftoothers #fitnessjourney
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
#fitnesscoach #fitnessmotivation #mindsetmatters #inspiration #stopcomparingyourselftoothers #fitnessjourney
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