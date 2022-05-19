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Cemetery Filled With Bluetooth Signals As Dead Vaccinated Emit MAC Addresses From The Grave
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1194 views • May 19, 2022
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/05/cemetery-filled-with-bluetooth-signals-as-dead-vaccinated-emit-mac-addresses-from-the-grave-3773030.html | "Are you not totally shocked and outraged that this is happening… this is also evidence that the ingredients in the vaxx, are not regular vaxx ingredients, and there’s something sinister and diabolical going on, that may have something to do with creating the new human species that is connected to the internet of THINGS. Are those bodies in the graves even HUMAN or were they converted into THINGS? Just disgusting… please share widely.
O.N.E. News helps break the weirdest and most unusual vaxx stories…"
O.N.E. News helps break the weirdest and most unusual vaxx stories…"
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