Here are 2 Soups For Weight Loss | Healthy Soup Recipes



I hope you like all these soup recipes ♡



1 Vegetanle mushroom soup recipe 100 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, pressed or finely minced

1/4 red onion, diced small

1/2 cup reduced sodium vegetable broth

1 cup water

2 oz mushrooms trimmed and thinly sliced

1/2 cup broccoli floret

1/2 cup zucchini, diced into bite-sized pieces

1 tsp reduced sodium soy sauce

1/8 tsp dried thyme

1/8 tsp dried oregano

1/8 tsp salt, or to taste

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

1 bay leave



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add garlic, onions and saute for about 4 minutes, or until onion begins to soften, stir intermittently.



Add the broth, water, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, soy sauce, thyme, oregano, salt, pepper, bay leave. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until mushrooms and vegetables have softened. Taste the soup and adjust the salt and seasoning levels. Remove bay leave and serve immediately





2 Chicken and broccoli soup recipe 230 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/4 medium onion, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup broccoli florets

1/4 cup carrots sliced in thin half moons

1/4 cup chopped celery

2 oz boneless skinless chicken breast

1/2 cup chicken broth (sorry in the video I wrote ¼ cup)

1 cup water

1/4 cup canned peas

1/2 tsp chopped parsley

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tbsp olive oil

1/8 tsp oregano

Salt and pepper



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add garlic, onions , grated ginger, chicken breast, and saute for about 5-6 minutes, or until onion begins to soften, stir intermittently.



Then add celery, broth, water, carrots, broccoli, parsley, dried origano, salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the chicken breasts are cooked through. Add peas and simmer for 5 minutes.



Once the vegetables are tender, taste the soup and adjust the salt and seasoning levels. Serve warm.