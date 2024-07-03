BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Ex-Minister of Labour of Poland Piotr Kulpa: "The Ukrainian elites, the office of the president, no matter what they say, do not want to be part of the West, they do not want to join NATO and they do not want to join the EU"

Adding from the 'Telegraph' publication, "Ukraine to be Told too Corrupt to Join NATO :

At the upcoming NATO summit, Ukraine will be told that it is too corrupt to join the Alliance. The Telegraph writes about this.

“Membership negotiations will not be able to advance until the former Soviet state restores order, which will be a serious blow to Vladimir Zelensky,” the publication reports.

Following the summit, the alliance will request “additional steps” from Kiev as a condition for negotiations on membership, a US State Department representative told the newspaper. The conditions will be included in the communique following the NATO summit on July 9.

The publication recalls that “the United States is blocking the efforts of  Britain and Europe to prescribe an “irreversible” path to Ukraine’s membership in NATO.”

Adding from some article today, Zelensky supposedly said:

Illegitimate president of Ukraine Zelensky:

“If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today. If there are risks for Ukraine's independence, if we lose statehood, we want to be ready for this, we want to know”.

“They cannot plan my life and the life of our people and our children. We want to understand whether in November we will have strong US support or whether we will be left completely alone,” NarcoFuhrer Zelensky added.


