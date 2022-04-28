The Bunnyman From Kentucky, USA, Expresses Movingly: You (NFSC) Are the Real Cornerstone of This Rescue Village

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04/25/2022 【Ukraine Rescue】 04/25/22 Ben, the bunnyman from Kentucky, USA, expresses movingly: I came here twice to help these people, but also to support your efforts; without your tent, without your organization, this doesn’t exist; and you (NFSC) are the real cornerstone of this (rescue) village.