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Steve Bannon Of The War Room - Extraction Under Fire - Michael Flynn Talks About Afghanistan And Our Leadership
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282 views • August 28, 2021
Hear what General Michael Flynn has to say on the War Room with Steve Bannon about the terrible situation in Afghanistan, the failed leadership of Joe Biden and the failed leadership of our military.
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