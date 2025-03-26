CTP 20250326 S2EMarSecial14 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 3 Kristi Jacques MusicAndHealth BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EMarSpecial14 42m 42s before audio editing

CTP S2EMarSpecial14 NOTES ( listen (Wed Mar 26 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare starting March 10th of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.

CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...

CTP (S2EMarSpeical14) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 3: Music and Health w/ Kristi (Jakes) Jacques

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics" TheLibertyBeacon piece

CTP (S2EMarSpeical14) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 3: Music as Medicine: Christy Jakes on Healing Through Song

Music has the power to heal and reconnect us with ourselves, even during our most challenging times. Kristi Jacques shares her remarkable journey of rediscovering music after a health crisis and how it became a lifeline during her most difficult moments.

• Born and raised in Charleston before settling in Myrtle Beach for nearly three decades

• Grew up in a musical family with her father's beautiful baritone voice and brother's guitar skills

• Put music aside for years until finding inspiration through Miles Kennedy's YouTube videos during 2020

• Released two albums and approximately twelve singles since returning to music

• Creates music from her home studio due to health limitations

• Describes her style as a "musical mutt" influenced by country, folk, and 80s rock artists

• Particularly proud of her songs "In Plain Sight" about unity and "Mama, I Love You"

• Adopted a rescue French Bulldog named Nova who initially disliked music but gradually adapted

• Emphasizes music's therapeutic qualities for various health conditions, including Alzheimer's

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]