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Time to pray and prepare in September for what's coming afterwards
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133 views • September 01, 2020
This 47-minute message shares urgent prophetic warnings to pray and prepare in September for what's coming afterwards, based on two more dreams received by Pastor Dana Coverstone from Living Word Fellowship in Burkesville, KY. My 30-minute introduction provides background info on how we got here and is followed by an 11-minute video in which Pastor Dana shares a dream he received on July 10 and a 6-minute video in which he shares another dream he received July 25.
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For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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