Full Video, Flotilla: ‘We’ve been hit by what appears to be A DRONE’ - Flotilla, part 3, so far

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla's steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF said in a statement.

Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth," adding that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.

