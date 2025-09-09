BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Full Video, Flotilla: 'We've been hit by what appears to be A DRONE' - Flotilla, part 3, so far
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
87 views • 1 day ago

FULL VIDEO:

‘We’ve been hit by what appears to be A DRONE’

‘Are we ABANDONING SHIP?’

‘It was a MASSIVE explosion’

Two other short clips posted previously that took a while to show up. 

Adding, not much info yet. Partial info from link below:

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe.

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla's steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF said in a statement.

Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth," adding that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/flotilla-gaza-says-boat-struck-by-drone-tunisian-waters-2025-09-08/

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
