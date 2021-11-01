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Out of the Shadows is a very good movie.
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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21 views • November 01, 2021
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1. A very good film about CIA controlling media, MK Ultra and pedophilia.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OOUJXDqjnTfR/
2. Australian soldiers are coming out saying that the Australian Generals are forcing them and training our soldiers to go house to house, in urban warfare, force injections and practicing running into the bush and catching those people running away.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3eELDvedRdhI/
3. WELCOME TO THE NETHERLANDS - From a Democracy to a Police State
https://www.brighteon.com/43c6c0f6-432e-4291-9b0b-8a45be062152
4. David Icke talks about Hillary Clinton wading into British politics by demanding Boris to implement vaccine mandates and sack those refusing the jabs. David also knows that this evil witch have had many killed who could have exposed her crimes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JKgD2ASepYS3/
5. COVID-1984 ROBOTS WILL BE DEPLOYED FOR THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS IN CHINA. THE ROBOTS WILL ENFORCE MASKS, SANITIZE, CONTRACT TRACE AND MORE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KwmzuEIUekSf/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy