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DANCE CARDIO FOR LEGS & BUM | Danielle Peazer
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32 views • August 15, 2019
Back again with another cardio workout but this one will specifically target your legs and bum. It's never too early to get prepped for the summer season when we al want to look our best so make sure you push yourself to get to the end of this workout and you'll start to see results. The more you push the quicker you'll see results. As always let me know how you find this workout ad any others you want to see in the future.
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