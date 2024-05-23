Directed Energy, Steerable Electron Beams.

More than ever, this channel needs your help .
The coffee pot is empty.
Buy me a coffee ☕️ yes please and thank you .
https://buymeacoffee.com/asw 💛 Thanks 😊
Paypal
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AlaskaSkyWatcher
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.