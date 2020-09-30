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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 30 September 2020
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14 views • October 01, 2020
Need to Know (30 September 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Michael Ivey. Takeaways from Trump/Biden Main Event. Biden got debate Questions in advance (just like Hillary). Biden flip flops. Democratic operative Chris Wallace. Hillary Russiagate FINALLY hits mainstream media thanks to Lindsey Graham. Minneapolis City Council flip flops on eliminating police. Black leader rip Kamala Harris for Antifa/BLM rioting support.
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