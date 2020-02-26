No. of COVID-19 patients in S. Korea reached 1,146

South Korea is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections on a daily basis now... the number of confirmed cases in the nation has surpassed one-thousand.

For more details, we have our Kim Ji-yeon on the line.

Jiyeon, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to shoot up, especially in the virus-stricken city of Daegu and the surrounding areas?

That's right.

The number of newly confirmed patients jumped by 169 from the previous day... raising the total number of cases in South Korea to one-thousand-146, as of Wednesday morning.

The one-thousand cases threshold has been reached just 37 days after the country reported its first confirmed patient.

The majority of the newly confirmed cases are in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

In an email sent by the U.S. Forces Korea on Thursday... a soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in the southeastern county of Chilgok , Gyeongsangbuk-do Province... had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first time a U.S. service member has been confirmed to have the virus.

The patient, is said to be a 23-year-old male.

Health authorities are working to determine whether any others may have been exposed.

The central disaster headquarters of the Korea Centers for Disease Control is delivering the list of some 212-thousand members of Shincheonji religious group to municipal governments today for a thorough investigation.

Authorities see the main source of the virus in South Korea as coming from the religious group... and those that have been in contact with its members.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from the coronavirus in South Korea is tallied at eleven so far... but local media outlets have cited Daegu officials as saying one more death has occurred... a 73-year-old male who had been hospitalized in Daegu.

If confirmed, it would mark the 12th death in Korea due to the coronavirus.

The number of people in South Korea who have been discharged from hospital after making a full recovery remains the same as the previous day at 22.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, in the first meeting he presided over in Daegu on Wednesday, stressed for strong containment measures... and stated the government is aiming to stabilize the situation in Daegu within four weeks.

Back to you.