Matt Taibbi: Intel Blob COOKED THE BOOKS in 2016 Probe; Russians Wanted HILLARY, Not Trump
Published Yesterday

The Hill | Matt Taibbi: Intel Blob COOKED THE BOOKS In 2016 Probe; Russians Wanted HILLARY, Not Trump. Founder of Racket News Matt Taibbi weighs in on the prospect of a possible second Donald Trump presidency.


 #Trump #elonmusk


The Hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHt5ZF9i8qg

Keywords
intelrussiagatematt taibbiracket news

