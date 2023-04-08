Create New Account
The Natural Moral Law by C.S. Lewis - In-Depth Animation Compilation by CSLewisDoodle
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published a day ago
Video credit goes to CSLewisDoodle & C.S. Lewis Check out the animation channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CSLewisDoodle Curious about what contradictions we have to our morality? Watch this very powerful compilation documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA CS Lewis also describes that the universal morality is summed up by the concept of the "tao" (taoism), this concept explored in my documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UslMmMkRuVw More about it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nGXgsTajXY Note: I've wanted to share these animations, as they are well explained. I am not a religious individual, the teachings still hold true regardless. - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #naturallaw #naturalmorallaw #morallaw #cslewis #tolkien #narnia #lawofnature #lawsofmanifestation #lawofattraction #lawofmanifestation #lawofattraction #laws #law #naturallaws #morality #morals #philosophy #deism #christianity #tao #taoism #dao #daoism

