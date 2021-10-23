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Does Biden Care if You Lose Your 20 Yr Pension With Mark Taylor on Truth Unveiled
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73 views • October 23, 2021
Mark Taylor is back on Truth Unveiled. He and Paul will talk about the current events that's happening in our world. And we'll get Mark to answer a few questions. We first discuss that Biden's mandates care nothing about your 20+ year job and pension that you've worked for - He doesn't care if you lose it all and become homeless.
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As you have requested, here are ways to donate to the Faith Unveiled Ministry:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
🔴 Monthly Recurring Donation: https://www.patreon.com/faithtv
🔴 Donate Bank to Bank via Zelle: Send to [email protected]
🔴 Donate via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/faithunveiled
🔴 CashApp: $FaithUnveiled
🔴 Venmo App: @FaithTV
🔴 Purchase from MyPillow.com and use code FUNTV for up to 50% discounts
Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Ministries
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
-- Website:
https://faithunveilednetwork.com
-- Website:
https://truthunveiled.tv
-- Mobile App:
http://faithunveiledapp.com
-- Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/faithunveilednetwork
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