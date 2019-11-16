© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jackal Buzzard - Acrylic on canvas by Jeff Olp
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • November 16, 2019
This is an acrylic painting on canvas shown in different stages. The bird is a jackal buzzard and the snake is a spotted bush snake. I try to sneak a cave opening into a lot of my art. Love exploring a hole in the ground. Lol. I hope you enjoy the video. Got any questions about my work drop me a line at [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.