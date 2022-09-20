Cannabis Federal Legalization in the Media

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The Green Rush produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry, like cannabis media.
The #TalkingHedge chats with David Rabinovitz, and Zack Huffman Cannabis Reporter, Grown In...
https://youtu.be/rACH2tTpIkc