Midazolam Matt Hancock, speaks at the UK COVID Inquiry

Whenever the Brits want to whitewash something, they hold an inquiry, it never finds anyone guilty and comes out with platitude statements at the end like "important lessons must be learned etc". Hang the bastards!
Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Who Led the Use of Terror to Enforce Lockdown, Says He’s “Profoundly Sorry” for Each COVID Death and Hopes Lockdowns Will Be “Much Earlier” and “More Stringent” During the Next Pandemic
Nothing was mentioned about the Midazolam he ordered and used to kill elderly people in care homes.
Source @Real World News
