Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Midazolam Matt Hancock, speaks at the UK COVID Inquiry
channel image
The Prisoner
8597 Subscribers
Shop now
141 views
Published Yesterday

Whenever the Brits want to whitewash something, they hold an inquiry, it never finds anyone guilty and comes out with platitude statements at the end like "important lessons must be learned etc". Hang the bastards!

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Who Led the Use of Terror to Enforce Lockdown, Says He’s “Profoundly Sorry” for Each COVID Death and Hopes Lockdowns Will Be “Much Earlier” and “More Stringent” During the Next Pandemic

Nothing was mentioned about the Midazolam he ordered and used to kill elderly people in care homes.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
murderergenocidekillermatt hancockmidazolam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket