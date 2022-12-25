Gunbarich (2001, Arcade)

Gunbarich (ガンバリッチ) is an arcade game developed and published by Psikyo. It was only released in the arcades.





Gunbarich is a spin-off to the Gunbird series. It is a Breakout/Arkanoid variant. You play as either Marion or Grutan who pupils at a magic school and need to pass trails in oder to become magicians. You need to clear out every stage of all regular blocks. Your character has two flippers in front of him. You can either let the ball bounce off the flippers, like in a regular Breakout game, or you can increase its power and speed by actively hitting it with the flippers.

Power-ups will drop from above which give increased power, bigger flippers or multiple balls for a short time. Most stages also contain enemies. Most enemies shoot at you with paralyzing shots. You can deflect these shots with your flipper or neutralize them with your ball. Enemy beams, which slow you down or freeze you, cannot be deflected, however.

There is also a time limit, but can collect a clock to get additional time. Every few stages there is a boss fight.