Slovak Prime Minister Blasts Zelensky’s Threats Against Victory Day Parade

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called President Zelensky’s recent remarks—hinting at a possible Ukrainian strike during Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow—“unheard-of” and “unacceptable.”

Adding:

Slovak PM Fico to Attend Victory Day in Moscow with Students and Lawmakers

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced that he will be accompanied by two students during his visit to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations.

Alongside the Prime Minister, a delegation will also travel to Russia, including members of the Slovak National Council and the European Parliament.

Adding, about Rare Earth Minerals in Ukraine:

U.S.-Ukraine Rare Earth Deal Offers Little Immediate Value, Experts Say

The value of the recent U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal in the global race for rare earth metals is “highly uncertain,” according to The Washington Post.

Experts warn that due to major logistical and economic hurdles, any real benefit from the agreement is unlikely to materialize for at least a decade. In the meantime, China is expected to maintain its dominance over the rare earth supply chain.

“This [deal with Ukraine] doesn’t address the core problems. It doesn’t eliminate any of the current vulnerabilities tied to China’s grip on rare earth supply chains in the short term,” said Reed Blakemore, Director at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center.

At present, mining operations in Ukraine face serious challenges: there’s a lack of up-to-date geological data, and key lithium deposits lie in territories controlled by Russia. Mining companies are wary, given the high risk environment and the need for massive infrastructure investments.

“It’s unlikely that companies are eager to enter Ukraine—a country that has seen minimal investment even in basic geological exploration,” the article notes. “Firms that might be interested are stuck relying on outdated Soviet-era geological surveys.”

Western analysts currently do not recognize Ukraine as a known source of any of the 17 rare earth elements that have become critical for U.S. industry.

The situation with natural gas—also included in the deal—is even more complex.

“Most of the gas reserves lie in conflict zones, where companies are unlikely to invest, even in the event of a peace deal,” said Ben Cahill, an energy researcher at the University of Texas at Austin.

Processing the minerals poses an additional challenge. It requires significant resources and infrastructure, and Ukraine is not considered a practical location for supplying the U.S. market. Much of its energy and transportation infrastructure has been damaged by the war.

The article also cites Mining Journal, an industry publication, which likens Ukraine’s promotion of its rare earth potential to Potemkin villages:

“Ukraine’s boasting of its rare earth reserves is reminiscent of the legendary Potemkin villages—fake towns hastily built in the 1780s to impress a visiting Russian Empress,” the outlet wrote.

Adding:

Ukraine to Receive Patriot System Previously Stationed in Israel – NYT

Ukraine is set to receive a U.S.-made Patriot air defense system that was previously deployed in Israel, according to The New York Times. Discussions are also underway about transferring another Patriot battery to Kiev, possibly from Germany or Greece.



