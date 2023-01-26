Create New Account
Reptilian Hosting and Possession of People
FOB Cosmic Switchboard
Published a day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/01/25/reptilian-hosting/


‎The topic of Part 1 is "The Making of a Host." James Bartley describes a number of factors that come into play in the creation of a host. James discusses how reptilian entities take over peoples mind and psyche. James also discusses the possibility of huge numbers of people being taken up as hosts.


In Part 2 James Bartley talks about Cannibalism. James also discusses the emergence of the "Pan Babies" i.e. Pandemic Babies.

Keywords
demonscannibalismhostreptiliandemonic entitiesdna profileancestral memorycannibalism receptorsarchontic entitiesenergy bodiesdream manipulationastral dreamscape manipulation

