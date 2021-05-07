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Latest COVID-19 Science News--12,739 views on YouTube
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108 views • May 07, 2021
Courageous Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH Professor of Cardiology, esteemed researcher, journal editor, and treating COVID-19 frontline physician has written the top scientific reports on early treatment of COVID-19 and testified before the US Senate. He regularly communicates with other courageous scientists around the world. He devotes this hour with us to the most current information you need and want to know--and will not hear almost anywhere else. The best place for current news on COVID-19 is here!
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