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Kundalini: The God-GENE Activator, The Caduceus + Random Ranting
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84 views • May 02, 2020
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My Website: https://holyhealing.weebly.com/
Instagram: Sacred Serpent
Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SacredStarSeedSerpent13
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/brandon-james-setepenre-gingerelli
GoFundMe: http://www.GoFundMe.com/SacredSerpent
Take Charge Of Your Health: https://youtu.be/vHMN8NQNKSs
KUNDALINI: The Evolutionary Energy of Humankind: https://youtu.be/7KQZ6LPDXUg
Cultivating Willpower In A Sick World: https://youtu.be/xJrwbRj_wqk
Exercising While Intermittent Fasting: https://youtu.be/Fj1DiVzCuWg
The Serpent & The Caduceus: https://youtu.be/KyAju8MTl9g
WHY I DRINK DISTILLED WATER: https://youtu.be/XjNFFB2bfvY
How I Got Through Extreme Alcohol Withdrawals:https://youtu.be/l9ziPEKR9VA
COFFEE & LEMON ENEMAS: https://youtu.be/SlXIRx9sybo
My Dark Past With Alcoholism: https://youtu.be/I1Z2nSZrJLU
Cleansing With Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/sYQBH0jsik0
Why Kundalini Can be Dangerous: https://youtu.be/6Vb_y89umjU
How to Take Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/FHrhrX6CGB0
COFFEE ENEMAS & COLON CLEANSING: https://youtu.be/tvtN--enrLQ
Christ Consciousness: https://youtu.be/wEGeqiSwxUA
ALCOHOLISM - YOU CAN QUIT DRINKING: https://youtu.be/Zucx4iEJVi8
The Vitamin-D Depletion Agenda: https://youtu.be/NGvmDRLvHno
MAGNESIUM - Why You Need it: https://youtu.be/lfQtSxRvdRQ
Alcoholism, Withdrawls, DT's: https://youtu.be/8mckF0WWUco
Kundalini, Known to the Ancient Egyptians as "Uraeus" , is the bio-physical, spiritual energy in mankind's body/mind complex & consciousness which when awakened & fully activated - enlightens every single aspect of the human organism & consciousness. Kundalini brings us into beautiful states of non causal joy, peace, bliss & ecstasy by completely aligning our consciousness with God. These states of God Intoxication are known by many as "Nirvana" , "Samadhi" , "Christ Consciousness" , "Enlightenment" , As well as "Gnosis" just to name a few. Kundalini offers us the divine gift of proving the existence of God, The Angels, Heaven, Enlightenment, & the absolute fact that there is no Death - & that life is an Eternal & never ending growth cycle of Evolution & Experience. Experiencing these states of awareness pushes the envelope of human evolution to an entirely new level. This is do to the fact that Kundalini Activates the dormant regions of the Human brain ( The typical Human uses 3 % of his or her brain ) Kundalini Activates our brains to a degree well past 3 % ! Activating the sleeping aspects of our biology is how we achieve evolution of the organism & its consciousness. When aroused , Kundalini has the potential to uncoil itself from the base of the spinal system where it lies sleeping & will travel up the spinal shaft , awakening and activating the energetic centers of the body ( also known as Chakras ) on its upward ascent to the crown Chakra where it then burrows itself within the brain, which in turn fully activates the Pineal Gland ( third eye ). I like to refer to this gland as the Star Gate gland due to the fact that it bridges our consciousness to the various dimensions of the absolute . To keep things simple - Kundalini is the energy in mankind which when aroused has the potential to fully activate the Merkaba light body field, the Aura, The Meridians ( energy pathways of the human organism ) , The Pineal Gland, & every single aspect of human biology/consciousness. Kundalini will activate the dormant aspects of mans DNA & transmute his old outdated, non stimulated DNA into what I Coined " ANGEL DNA" Through Kundalini we Can experience real Chakra activation and the Developing of the Genius Super Consciousness via the activation of the Dormant regions of the Human Brain/body complex.
My Website: https://holyhealing.weebly.com/
Instagram: Sacred Serpent
Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SacredStarSeedSerpent13
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/brandon-james-setepenre-gingerelli
GoFundMe: http://www.GoFundMe.com/SacredSerpent
Take Charge Of Your Health: https://youtu.be/vHMN8NQNKSs
KUNDALINI: The Evolutionary Energy of Humankind: https://youtu.be/7KQZ6LPDXUg
Cultivating Willpower In A Sick World: https://youtu.be/xJrwbRj_wqk
Exercising While Intermittent Fasting: https://youtu.be/Fj1DiVzCuWg
The Serpent & The Caduceus: https://youtu.be/KyAju8MTl9g
WHY I DRINK DISTILLED WATER: https://youtu.be/XjNFFB2bfvY
How I Got Through Extreme Alcohol Withdrawals:https://youtu.be/l9ziPEKR9VA
COFFEE & LEMON ENEMAS: https://youtu.be/SlXIRx9sybo
My Dark Past With Alcoholism: https://youtu.be/I1Z2nSZrJLU
Cleansing With Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/sYQBH0jsik0
Why Kundalini Can be Dangerous: https://youtu.be/6Vb_y89umjU
How to Take Cayenne Pepper: https://youtu.be/FHrhrX6CGB0
COFFEE ENEMAS & COLON CLEANSING: https://youtu.be/tvtN--enrLQ
Christ Consciousness: https://youtu.be/wEGeqiSwxUA
ALCOHOLISM - YOU CAN QUIT DRINKING: https://youtu.be/Zucx4iEJVi8
The Vitamin-D Depletion Agenda: https://youtu.be/NGvmDRLvHno
MAGNESIUM - Why You Need it: https://youtu.be/lfQtSxRvdRQ
Alcoholism, Withdrawls, DT's: https://youtu.be/8mckF0WWUco
Kundalini, Known to the Ancient Egyptians as "Uraeus" , is the bio-physical, spiritual energy in mankind's body/mind complex & consciousness which when awakened & fully activated - enlightens every single aspect of the human organism & consciousness. Kundalini brings us into beautiful states of non causal joy, peace, bliss & ecstasy by completely aligning our consciousness with God. These states of God Intoxication are known by many as "Nirvana" , "Samadhi" , "Christ Consciousness" , "Enlightenment" , As well as "Gnosis" just to name a few. Kundalini offers us the divine gift of proving the existence of God, The Angels, Heaven, Enlightenment, & the absolute fact that there is no Death - & that life is an Eternal & never ending growth cycle of Evolution & Experience. Experiencing these states of awareness pushes the envelope of human evolution to an entirely new level. This is do to the fact that Kundalini Activates the dormant regions of the Human brain ( The typical Human uses 3 % of his or her brain ) Kundalini Activates our brains to a degree well past 3 % ! Activating the sleeping aspects of our biology is how we achieve evolution of the organism & its consciousness. When aroused , Kundalini has the potential to uncoil itself from the base of the spinal system where it lies sleeping & will travel up the spinal shaft , awakening and activating the energetic centers of the body ( also known as Chakras ) on its upward ascent to the crown Chakra where it then burrows itself within the brain, which in turn fully activates the Pineal Gland ( third eye ). I like to refer to this gland as the Star Gate gland due to the fact that it bridges our consciousness to the various dimensions of the absolute . To keep things simple - Kundalini is the energy in mankind which when aroused has the potential to fully activate the Merkaba light body field, the Aura, The Meridians ( energy pathways of the human organism ) , The Pineal Gland, & every single aspect of human biology/consciousness. Kundalini will activate the dormant aspects of mans DNA & transmute his old outdated, non stimulated DNA into what I Coined " ANGEL DNA" Through Kundalini we Can experience real Chakra activation and the Developing of the Genius Super Consciousness via the activation of the Dormant regions of the Human Brain/body complex.
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