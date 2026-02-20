EPISODE 464: STEEP TERRAIN

Del Bigtree returns to the desk after two weeks in Europe with An Inconvenient Study, bringing shocking reports from doctors and scientists around the world — and a firsthand account of breaking four ribs in a Canadian ER that exposed the reality of mainstream emergency medicine.





Jefferey Jaxen reports on a Super Bowl ad that backfired in spectacular fashion, raising serious questions about AI surveillance and corporate overreach.





Then, an unfiltered roundtable with Alec Zeck, Dr. Ben Tapper, and Katie Collins, PA-C, tackling holistic health, informed consent, censorship, and the terrain theory vs. germ theory debate many have demanded, and few are willing to host.





Guests: Katie Collins, PA-C, Dr. Ben Tapper, Alec Zeck