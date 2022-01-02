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New Year's Greeting from Time-Traveling John Lennon
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267 views • January 02, 2022
#Beatles #JohnLennon #impersonator #graphenehydroxide
Happy New Year, everyone! Fight for your right to free speech; when that's gone, it's Game Over. Youtube pulled my video down and threatened me within minutes for "violating" their CCP-NSA-CIA-Bankster-Fauci-Gates-CDC-Commie-unity standards. What standards; the ones which perpetuate the globalist's mass genocide - war on life, and biggest fraud in human history.
Youtube just crapped their trousers; GOOD! F 'um!
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology was banned from Twitter two days ago just before his big expose' interview with Joe Rogan. The closer you get to the Truth, the louder the rats scream.
#TimeTravelingJohnLennnon #GimmeSomeTruth #LennJohnston
Rock out with DJ/ Host Lenn On The RADIO!!!
Lenn Johnston's Parallel Universe
THURSDAYS
4pm PT • 7pm ET • Midnight GMT
CHATROOM and SHOW LINK here:
https://johnlennonreturns.com/hear-lenn-radio/
Happy New Year, everyone! Fight for your right to free speech; when that's gone, it's Game Over. Youtube pulled my video down and threatened me within minutes for "violating" their CCP-NSA-CIA-Bankster-Fauci-Gates-CDC-Commie-unity standards. What standards; the ones which perpetuate the globalist's mass genocide - war on life, and biggest fraud in human history.
Youtube just crapped their trousers; GOOD! F 'um!
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology was banned from Twitter two days ago just before his big expose' interview with Joe Rogan. The closer you get to the Truth, the louder the rats scream.
#TimeTravelingJohnLennnon #GimmeSomeTruth #LennJohnston
Rock out with DJ/ Host Lenn On The RADIO!!!
Lenn Johnston's Parallel Universe
THURSDAYS
4pm PT • 7pm ET • Midnight GMT
CHATROOM and SHOW LINK here:
https://johnlennonreturns.com/hear-lenn-radio/
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