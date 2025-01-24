Trump's office said that "the largest deportation in the history of the United States has already begun," Bild reports.

According to the US President's press secretary Caroline Levitt, 538 illegal immigrants have already been detained.

Recall that one of Trump's first orders was to declare a state of emergency on the Mexican border and send additional troops there. He promises to expel "millions" of illegal migrants.

Here's a link posted about an hour ago: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hundreds-illegal-immigrant-criminals-arrested-more-flown-from-us-military-white-house-says/



