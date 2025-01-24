© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's office said that "the largest deportation in the history of the United States has already begun," Bild reports.
According to the US President's press secretary Caroline Levitt, 538 illegal immigrants have already been detained.
Recall that one of Trump's first orders was to declare a state of emergency on the Mexican border and send additional troops there. He promises to expel "millions" of illegal migrants.
Here's a link posted about an hour ago: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hundreds-illegal-immigrant-criminals-arrested-more-flown-from-us-military-white-house-says/