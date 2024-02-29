Create New Account
Hamas' Surprise Attack From New Location: Fires 40 Grad Rockets At IDF From Hezbollah's Backyard
Published Yesterday

Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigade, fired a volley of missiles towards northern Israel from south Lebanon. Hamas claimed in a statement that it fired two missile salvos consisting of 40 missiles and bombed the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade and the airport barracks in Beit Hilal in northern Israel.

