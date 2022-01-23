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Government Funded Murder via Fauci's NIH and Human Experimentation
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122 views • January 23, 2022
PITTSBURGH, May 3--The Center for Medical Progress released a detailed new video today documenting shocking government-sponsored experiments on aborted human fetuses at the University of Pittsburgh, and the local Planned Parenthood’s participation in the fetus trafficking.
Publicly available information demonstrates that Pitt hosts some of the most barbaric experiments carried out on aborted human infants, including scalping 5-month-old aborted fetuses to stitch onto lab rats, exporting fetal kidneys across the country, and killing infants delivered alive for liver harvesting--funded by U.S. taxpayers via the National Institutes of Health, and in particular Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID office.
Local Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania abortion providers supply the aborted fetuses, while Pitt sponsors the local Planned Parenthood’s operations, in what looks like an illegal Quid Pro Quo for fetal body parts, forbidden by 42 U.S. Code 289g-2 and 18 Pennsylvania Statutes 3216. Pennsylvania law also makes it a felony to experiment on a living fetus or to fail to provide immediate medical care to an infant born alive.
Tomorrow, David Daleiden, founder and chief executive of the Center for Medical Progress, will testify at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Health Committee hearing on “Fetal Experimentation”, where he will discuss the fetal trafficking at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania. The University of Pittsburgh’s Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Anantha Shekhar, is also expected to testify.
David Daleiden is available for further comment or interviews today and anytime after Tuesday’s testimony. Please email [email protected] or call 949.734.0859.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
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Publicly available information demonstrates that Pitt hosts some of the most barbaric experiments carried out on aborted human infants, including scalping 5-month-old aborted fetuses to stitch onto lab rats, exporting fetal kidneys across the country, and killing infants delivered alive for liver harvesting--funded by U.S. taxpayers via the National Institutes of Health, and in particular Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID office.
Local Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania abortion providers supply the aborted fetuses, while Pitt sponsors the local Planned Parenthood’s operations, in what looks like an illegal Quid Pro Quo for fetal body parts, forbidden by 42 U.S. Code 289g-2 and 18 Pennsylvania Statutes 3216. Pennsylvania law also makes it a felony to experiment on a living fetus or to fail to provide immediate medical care to an infant born alive.
Tomorrow, David Daleiden, founder and chief executive of the Center for Medical Progress, will testify at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Health Committee hearing on “Fetal Experimentation”, where he will discuss the fetal trafficking at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania. The University of Pittsburgh’s Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Anantha Shekhar, is also expected to testify.
David Daleiden is available for further comment or interviews today and anytime after Tuesday’s testimony. Please email [email protected] or call 949.734.0859.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
WIV Membership. Support independent journalism where I bring you the facts without bias. (Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
https://www.subscribepage.com/wiv_membership
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Hive
>> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
>> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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