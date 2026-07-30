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Germany vs Islamic Extremism
Secret Harbour Sessions
Secret Harbour Sessions
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Today we're examining a story that has attracted surprisingly little attention outside Europe, yet it raises profound questions for every Western democracy, including Australia. For years we've been told that European governments are either unwilling or unable to confront extremist political movements operating under the banner of religion. The common narrative has been one of paralysis, where leaders make speeches, launch inquiries and issue press releases while radical networks continue expanding their influence. But Germany has quietly been pursuing a very different strategy. Rather than declaring war on a religion, it has been systematically dismantling organisations seeking to undermine the country's constitutional order. The German experience offers an intriguing case study in how a modern democracy attempts to defend itself while preserving religious liberty. For Australians watching similar debates unfold at home about national security, immigration, social cohesion and foreign influence, there are valuable lessons worth examining.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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